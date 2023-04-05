Position available for immediate commencement for qualified candidates.





Applicants must be available to work throughout the entire summer.





Pay will start at $9/ hour with raises every 6 months depending on performance.





A minimum of 15 hours per week is required to be considered for this position.





The position offers experience in: Vegetation inventory and sampling, Livestock and wildlife nutrition, Soil sampling and analyses, Range seeding, Native pollinator identification, Research methods and more.





Interviews will be conducted as applications are received.

Materials needed: Current resume, cover letter, 2 references, and current unofficial transcript.





For more information please contact: diego.aviles@ttu.edu