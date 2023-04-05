TTU HomeTechAnnounce

New science communication course Fall 2023: BIOL 4301/6301 – 027

New course offered during the Fall 2023 semester!

 

Topics in Biology: Publishing Science Communication Literature through PubNavigator

 

Instructor: Dr. Rosario Marroquín-Flores

BIOL 4301/6301 – 027 (3 Cred Hrs)

Pre-req: BIOL 1403 & 1404


Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11:00 am – 12:20 pm

       Author articles in a print science communication journal that highlights on-going research within the Department of Biological Sciences at Texas Tech University

       Learn how to deconstruct research papers from the primary literature

       Learn how to explain complex scientific topics to non-scientists

 

See examples:

Volume 1 (Illinois State University): Research Spotlight Volume 1.pdf

Volume 2 (Illinois State University): Research Spotlight Volume 2.pdf
