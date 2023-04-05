New course offered during the Fall 2023 semester!

Topics in Biology: Publishing Science Communication Literature through PubNavigator

Instructor: Dr. Rosario Marroquín-Flores

BIOL 4301/6301 – 027 (3 Cred Hrs)

Pre-req: BIOL 1403 & 1404





Tuesdays & Thursdays , 11:00 am – 12:20 pm

• Author articles in a print science communication journal that highlights on-going research within the Department of Biological Sciences at Texas Tech University

• Learn how to deconstruct research papers from the primary literature

• Learn how to explain complex scientific topics to non-scientists

See examples:

Volume 1 (Illinois State University): Research Spotlight Volume 1.pdf

Volume 2 (Illinois State University): Research Spotlight Volume 2.pdf