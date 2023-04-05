New course offered during the Fall 2023 semester!
Topics in Biology: Publishing Science Communication Literature through PubNavigator
Instructor: Dr. Rosario Marroquín-Flores
BIOL 4301/6301 – 027 (3 Cred Hrs)
Pre-req: BIOL 1403 & 1404
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11:00 am – 12:20 pm
• Author articles in a print science communication journal that highlights on-going research within the Department of Biological Sciences at Texas Tech University
• Learn how to deconstruct research papers from the primary literature
• Learn how to explain complex scientific topics to non-scientists
See examples:
Volume 1 (Illinois State University): Research Spotlight Volume 1.pdf
Volume 2 (Illinois State University): Research Spotlight Volume 2.pdf