The Department of Natural Resources Management is offering a course entitled NRM3300 "Geographic Information Systems for Natural Resources Management" in Summer I.





The course is designed for those undergraduate students that would like to get an introduction on geographic information systems: Learn the basics of geographic information systems (GIS); Learn how to acquire and digitize geospatial data in ArcGIS Pro software; Create professional maps about sites of interests; Learn the basics of spatial modeling, interpolation and satellite imagery analysis.