The Department of Natural Resources Management is offering a course entitled NRM3300 "Geographic Information Systems for Natural Resources Management" in Summer I.
The course is designed for those undergraduate students that would like to get an introduction on geographic information systems: Learn the basics of geographic information systems (GIS); Learn how to acquire and digitize geospatial data in ArcGIS Pro software; Create professional maps about sites of interests; Learn the basics of spatial modeling, interpolation and satellite imagery analysis.
The course will run from May 30th until July 1st, 2023, lectures on M-F from 2pm-2:50pm with lab time on T/Th from 3:00pm until 4:50pm maximum. The course will be taught face-to-face (with flexibility allowed for lab sessions if necessary).