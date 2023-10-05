TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for Academic, Career & Graduate School Help? Apply to TRIO SSS Today!
TTU TRIO SSS is an academic support program for students who are first-generation and/or demonstrate a financial need. Students registered with TTU Student Disability are also eligible for the program.
TRIO SSS Offers:
  • Scholarships to active SSS participants 
  • Advanced Registration for Classes
  • Academic + Career Coaching and Advising
    • Individualized plan for students to achieve their academic goals
  • Scholarship Search and FASFA Assistance
  • Graduate School Preparation and Visits
  • Cultural Events 
  • Financial Literacy Workshops
  • Private Computer Lab and Study Room 
  • In-person one-on-one Tutoring
  • Free access to 24/7 online tutoring
  • Free printing
  • Free calculators, textbooks, and other study materials
  • And more! 
Program Criteria:
To qualify for TRIO SSS, a student must:
  • Be a citizen or national of the United States or meet the residency requirement for Federal Student Financial Assistance
  • Be enrolled in at least 6 credit hours at Texas Tech
  • Be seeking a bachelor’s degree
And meet at least one of the following criteria:
  • Be a first-generation college student (Parents do not have a four-year college degree)
  • Meet federal income guidelines to qualify as low income
    •  
  • Be registered with TTU Student Disability Services
So, How Do I Apply?
Contact Information:
