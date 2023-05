Looking to complete your Oral Communication requirement over the summer?

VPA 1302: Strategies for Global Communication through Arts Methods develops oral communication skills using visual and performing arts methods. Complete your Oral Comm. Requirement in the first summer session! Course is offered in person. Posted:

5/19/2023



Originator:

Aaron Chavarria



Email:

aaron.chavarria@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts





Categories

Academic