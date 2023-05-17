TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Take a class this summer while engaging with preschoolers!
There is still space in the lab class at the Child Development Research Center on campus.   Enroll in HDFS or EC 3313 (Supervised Experiences with Young Children) for a unique opportunity to learn about young children alongside experienced teachers.  Expand your horizons; witness the joys and challenges of child development; gain lifelong skills!  State law requires students to pass a background check and attend orientation on the first day of class.
5/17/2023

Stacy Johnson

stacy.johnson@ttu.edu

Child Development Research Center


