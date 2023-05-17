|
There is still space in the lab class at the Child Development Research Center on campus. Enroll in HDFS or EC 3313 (Supervised Experiences with Young Children) for a unique opportunity to learn about young children alongside experienced teachers. Expand your horizons; witness the joys and challenges of child development; gain lifelong skills! State law requires students to pass a background check and attend orientation on the first day of class.
Posted:
5/17/2023
Originator:
Stacy Johnson
Email:
stacy.johnson@ttu.edu
Department:
Child Development Research Center
