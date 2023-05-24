Multicultural & Creative Arts Requirements in one class!!!

ART 1309 ART APPRECIATION has changed names. It's now ART 1309 GLOBAL ART AND VISUAL CULTURE.

As a popular choice for non-Art majors, ART 1309 continues to meet the Multicultural and Creative Arts Core requirements.

We offer seven (7) class times to choose from as well as four (4) online sections for the 2023 Fall Semester. Seats are open now! Register today.

For more information on these and other classes open to majors/minors and non-majors/minors check out our website here; art.ttu.edu