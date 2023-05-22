Hello everyone,

I just want to share with you that an ONLINE section has been opened for the NRM3300 course.

Students interested in taking this course as an online course can register now and will be placed under the D01 section.

The online section will be asynchronous. The student must have a Laptop or PC available to run software and complete exercises. (More details when the class starts)





The course is designed for those undergraduate students that would like to get an introduction on geographic information systems:





• Learn the basics of geographic information systems (GIS).





• Learn how to acquire and digitize geospatial data in ArcGIS Pro software.





• Create professional maps about sites of interests.





• Derive information about wildlife and other natural resources from analyzing geospatial data.





• Learn the basics of spatial modeling, interpolation and satellite imagery.





The course fulfills prerequisites for the Conservation Science concentration, and it is listed as elective for all of our concentrations.





If you're interested in taking this course, you can directly register (no permission needed) or please email me back at carlos.portillo@ttu.edu if you want more information about it.





The course will also be taught face-to-face. It will run from May 30th until July 1st, 2023, lectures on M-F from 2pm-2:50pm with lab time on T/Th from 3:00pm until 4:50pm maximum.





thank you in advance,