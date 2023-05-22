As previously announced , Microsoft is retiring the built-in Wiki application in Microsoft Teams. Teams that use this feature will notice a banner at the top of their Wiki tabs containing instructions on how to migrate their content to Microsoft OneNote. The content migration tool will only be available until Microsoft removes wiki tabs from Teams channels starting in June 2023, after which, the content will only be available as a series of files in the associated SharePoint site. The TTU IT Division recommends migrating any Wiki content to Microsoft OneNote by 5/31/2023 for the simplest migration experience. Please see https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/export-a-wiki-to-a-onenote-notebook-8cd8ab0c-2314-42b0-a1d0-5c6c4c5e1547 for detailed instructions and note that for any wikis in private Teams channels, owners must manually copy and paste wiki content from the Teams wiki prior to June 2023 or from SharePoint afterwards.

We expect that very few areas use this service in Microsoft Teams, but provide this information as a courtesy to the TTU community. For assistance with migrating your Teams Wiki content, or for any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

5/22/2023



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





