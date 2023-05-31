Attend the NMHI HIGH SCHOOL EXPERIENCE this SUMMER!

The Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI) is hosting the High School Experience, a program for teens that provides a glimpse of careers in healthcare, nutrition, and working with various lifestyle-associated diseases. This unique program aims to inform students about the complexity of medical diseases and how multidisciplinary care teams work. It is a comprehensive and interactive education experience that includes information about helping people achieve good nutrition, physical activity, and healthy lifestyle patterns. Students will learn about the role of these things in diseases like obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease and how this fits into broader medical treatments.

The students will gain hands-on experience by operating highly specialized equipment, including the Parvo Medics TrueOne® Metabolic Cart and Bod Pod® machines that measure metabolism and body composition. They will also be taught to measure blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, and how to draw blood using a phlebotomy training arm.

Texas Tech University faculty, staff, and graduate and undergraduate students will present activities and demonstrations.

NMHI's goal in providing the program is to engage and train the next generation of healthcare providers and educate local students interested in the field.