ENGL 4363: Issues in Science Writing & Rhetoric
Popular Science Writing
ENGL 4363.001 (On Site)
ENGL 4363.D01 (Zoom)
“I have a Ph.D in molecular biology. I still barely understand what most scientists are talking about.”
— John Bohannon, Founder, Dance Your Ph.D.
Course Description
What kinds of writing and rhetorical choices make science accessible to broad audiences? What makes for good popular science writing? Using genre and rhetorical theory, students will analyze popular science texts, study how different media present and adapt research-based findings, and review a popular science book or podcast.
When & Where?
Fall 2023
Hybrid: E&P 303 & Zoom
Tues/Thurs 12:30-1:50pm
For More Information
Dr. T J Geiger II
TJ.Geiger@ttu.edu