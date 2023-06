Tuition billing online for Dining Plans is currently unavailable due to website maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience as we work through the issue. Students who want to bill to tuition may stop by the SUB, Rm 238 (second floor), and add funds in person during office hours. If you have any further questions/concerns, please email hospsrvc.dining.plans@ttu.edu. Office Hours: Monday – Friday: 8 am – 5 pm Posted:

6/1/2023



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Academic

Departmental