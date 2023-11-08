TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Looking for a program that will never have an 8 AM class meeting time?

NEW! B.S. Applied Personal Finance (APF):

Invest in your career by earning an online degree in consumer finance from Texas Tech's School of Financial Planning.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/pfp/undergraduate/apf.php

 
Posted:
8/11/2023

Originator:
Dawn Abbott

Email:
Dawn.Abbott@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories