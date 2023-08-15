TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for a minor that will never have an 8 AM class meeting time?
Studies in Personal Finance Minor (SPF) - 18 Credit Hours:

It is great preparation for any career but especially applicable to careers in social services, education, communications, and business.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/pfp/non_majors.php
