The SI program is currently looking for a social media manager to join our team for Fall 2023.





As the social media manager, you would be expected to do the following:

Create social media posts for our social media accounts such as Instagram and Facebook, and boost engagement with students.

Content plan with a professional staff member on a weekly basis.

Attend SI Sessions, professional developments, training, red raider orientation, and take pictures at additional events.

Picking up various Student Assistant shifts when needed. Job qualifications:

Must be an undergraduate student who has completed at least one semester at Texas Tech.

Minimum GPA of 3.0

Must be able to communicate and collaborate in a professional environment.

Past experience operating social media platforms and Canva.

Photography & video experience. Click here to apply.





To learn more about the position, please email erika.l.soto@ttu.edu