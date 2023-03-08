We are currently hiring student assistants for the Fall 2023 Semester!
Student Assistants play a vital role in assisting our SI leaders and professional staff.
Job duties:
- Complete classroom checks
- Unlock rooms for SI Leaders
- Input attendance data
- Create attendance forms
- Complete all other duties as assigned by professional staff
Student assistant candidates must be an undergraduate student and have the following:
- A minimum GPA of 3.0
- Completed a semester at Texas Tech
- Be willing to work at least 15 hours per week, although 15 hours per week is not guaranteed.
- Be able to think critically and handle stressful situations
- Be available for evening shifts. SA shifts typically occur between 4PM and 9PM, Monday through Thursday.