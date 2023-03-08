TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Supplemental Instruction is looking for a Student Assistant!
We are currently hiring student assistants for the Fall 2023 Semester!

Student Assistants play a vital role in assisting our SI leaders and professional staff.

Job duties:
  • Complete classroom checks
  • Unlock rooms for SI Leaders
  • Input attendance data
  • Create attendance forms
  • Complete all other duties as assigned by professional staff

Student assistant candidates must be an undergraduate student and have the following:
  • A minimum GPA of 3.0
  • Completed a semester at Texas Tech
  • Be willing to work at least 15 hours per week, although 15 hours per week is not guaranteed.
  • Be able to think critically and handle stressful situations
  • Be available for evening shifts. SA shifts typically occur between 4PM and 9PM, Monday through Thursday.
To learn more about the position, visit our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php
Posted:
8/3/2023

Originator:
Erika Soto

Email:
erika.l.soto@ttu.edu

Department:
Learning Center/SI


