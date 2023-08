Texas Tech offers five critical languages at the undergraduate level: Arabic

Mandarin Chinese

Japanese

Korean

Russian If you are interested in a career with the government, including organizations such as the FBI, CIA, Dept. of State, or if you want your resume to stand out, having studied a critical language will make a difference. There are also competitive scholarships available through the US government to study a critical language abroad.

