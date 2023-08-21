TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Ice Cream Social: Scoop an Opportunity Job Fair

Hello, Texas Tech Departments! 

 

The Texas Tech University Career Center will be hosting a job fair, in conjunction with our annual Ice Cream Social on August 21, 2023, during Raider Welcome Week. 

 

If you have positions for student workers and/or College to Career internship opportunities, our Ice Cream Social: Scoop an Opportunity Job Fair is the event to attend! 


Save the date: August 21, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM 

TTU Career Center, Wiggins Complex, southside under covered walkway 

Free for TTU departments 

 
To register for this event, please log in or create an employer account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please contact: erin.vaca@ttu.edu or janedelg@ttu.edu.

You can also call, (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!
Posted:
8/3/2023

Originator:
Toni Krebbs

Email:
toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 8/21/2023

Location:
TTU Career Center, south side under covered walkway

