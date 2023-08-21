Hello, Texas Tech Departments!
The Texas Tech University Career Center will be hosting a job fair, in conjunction with our annual Ice Cream Social on August 21, 2023, during Raider Welcome Week.
If you have positions for student workers and/or College to Career internship opportunities, our Ice Cream Social: Scoop an Opportunity Job Fair is the event to attend!
Save the date: August 21, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM
TTU Career Center, Wiggins Complex, southside under covered walkway
To register for this event, please log in or create an employer account in Hire Red Raiders.