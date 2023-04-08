University Student Housing would like to invite all faculty and staff members to welcome students during move-in week, Saturday, August 12th – August 19th. Some tasks you may be helping with include greeting students and parents, promoting TTU and Welcome Week events, and giving directions. Volunteers do not help move students' belongings. If you are interested in helping, please fill out the following form at https://forms.office.com/r/b2pQ3DHCf9 For more information regarding Fall 2023 Move-In, please visit our website, Move-In/Move-Out | Housing | TTU. If you have any questions, please email Xavier Floyd at xfloyd@ttu.edu