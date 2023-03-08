PLEASE BE ADVISED:

The Humanities and Education Buildings will be experiencing exterior maintenance until further notice.

For the Humanities Building (formerly English & Philosophy), there is one door on the East side (facing the Library) and two doors on the West side (facing Flint St) available for entrances and exits.

For the Education Building, two doors on the North side (facing the Humanities Building) will be available for entrances and exits.

For your safety, please do not enter the area within the fenced off construction zone.

If you have any concerns, please contact 806.742.4OPS