Document Delivery can help make teaching resources available through Course Reserves. Course materials can be anything that supports teaching including books, graphic novels, movies, music scores, building sets and much more--plus easy access to eBooks, chapter scans and journal articles!

Ensure easy access for your students.

View all items on reserve for your courses in one place.

Easily renew and update reading lists from semester to semester.

Eliminate the need for expensive course packets.

Let us handle copyright issues for your physical or electronic materials.

Easy access to open educational resources (OER).

Everyone saves money!

Place requests at library.ttu.edu/coursereserve as soon as you know what you’re teaching to ensure access by the first day of class.

Email libraries.reserve@ttu.edu or call us at 806.742.2159.