The workshops include:

Best Practices in Library Research -- Sept. 8

How to Conduct a Literature Review –Sept. 15

Publishing Your Research – Sept. 22

Poster Design & Presentation – Sept. 29

Managing Your Citations - Oct. 6

Identifying Grants for Research – Oct. 13

Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 20

Predatory Publishing – Oct. 27

Altmetrics – Nov. 3

Copyright and Fair Use – Nov. 10

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.





Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.