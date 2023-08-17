TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Research Strategies Initiative
Attend 8 of 10 free workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered online from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons.

The workshops include:

  • Best Practices in Library Research -- Sept. 8
  • How to Conduct a Literature Review –Sept. 15
  • Publishing Your Research – Sept. 22
  • Poster Design & Presentation – Sept. 29
  • Managing Your Citations - Oct. 6
  • Identifying Grants for Research – Oct. 13
  • Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 20
  • Predatory Publishing – Oct. 27
  • Altmetrics– Nov. 3
  • Copyright and Fair Use – Nov. 10

 

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.


Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
