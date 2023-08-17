Attend 8 of 10 free workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered online from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons.
The workshops include:
- Best Practices in Library Research -- Sept. 8
- How to Conduct a Literature Review –Sept. 15
- Publishing Your Research – Sept. 22
- Poster Design & Presentation – Sept. 29
- Managing Your Citations - Oct. 6
- Identifying Grants for Research – Oct. 13
- Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 20
- Predatory Publishing – Oct. 27
- Altmetrics– Nov. 3
- Copyright and Fair Use – Nov. 10
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.