Whitacre College of Engineering is announcing new fall 2023 courses under bioengineering program. The courses are meant for both undergraduate and graduate levels. The following is brief information about these courses.

1. Introduction to Bioengineering 1 ((ENGR 4001/5000 Section 003 – CRN 47123) - This course presents an introduction of the bioengineering that will include the basic concepts of biology, biomolecules chemistry, biomedical engineering, biosensors, and therapeutic devices. Topics to be covered- Basic biology and cell metabolism, biomolecules and their chemistry, biosensors, bio-signals, therapeutic devices, extracorporeal devices.

2. Tissue Engineering 1 (ENGR 4001/5000 Section 002 – CRN 47125)- This course covers the principles of tissue engineering, cell growth, differentiation, interaction to the scaffolds, and other basic concepts of tissue engineering. Topics to be covered- Fundamentals of cell growth and differentiation, in- vitro control of tissue development, functional tissue engineering, in-vitro culture parameters.

3. Bioseparation Engineering (ENGR 4001/5000 Section 004 – CRN 47124)- This course introduces the basic concept and principles of bioseparation sciences, different engineering approaches, new advancement, and challenges associated with bioseparation. Topics to be covered- Introduction to bioseperation, cell lysis and purification, analytical techniques, smart biocatalysts, new advancement in bioseperation engineering.