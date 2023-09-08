The GRILL Lab in the psychology department is looking for more undergraduate research assistants. The GRILL Lab investigates psychological health in aging and illness. More specifically, we examine the interconnection of the biopsychosocial processes within individuals with life limiting illnesses (e.g., cancer; dementia) and their caregivers. Using multiple methods (e.g., Ecological Momentary Assessment) with advanced quantitative techniques (e.g., Multilevel Modeling; Growth Mixture Modeling), the ultimate goal of our research program is to translate basic and applied research into scalable, technology-based interventions. For more information about the lab, please visit our lab website:

https://jonathansinger3.wixsite.com/my-site.



