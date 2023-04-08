Are you still looking for a creative arts or multicultural core? The School of Music has several offerings to suit your fancy, many of which are fully online and asynchronous. Some even satisfy both the creative arts core and multicultural requirements!





Courses include:





MUHL 1308 - Music in Western Civilization* in-Person: MUHL 1308.001 CRN 20726 MUHL 1308.002 CRN 15850 MUHL 1308.003 CRN 33536 MUHL 1308.004 CRN 38909 MUHL 1308.005 CRN 40466 MUHL 2304 - History of Jazz* in-Person: MUHL 2304.001 CRN 33398 Online-asynchronous: MUHL 2304.D01 CRN 33399 (distance) MUHL 2307 - Music and Globalization** in-Person: MUHL 2307.001 CRN 45428 Online-asynchronous: MUHL 2307.D01 CRN 45430 (distance) MUHL 2308 - Musics of Latin America* in-Person: MUHL 2308.001 CRN 31872

MUHL 2310 - History of Rock and Roll* in-Person: MUHL 2310.001 CRN 33400 Online-asynchronous: MUHL 2310.D01 CRN 33401 (distance) MUSI 1300 - Creating the Critical Listener** in-Person: MUSI 1300.001 CRN 33565

MUSI 1300.H01 CRN 38146 (honors) MUSI 2309 - Survey of Popular Music** Online-asynchronous: MUSI 2309.D01 CRN 45601 (distance) MUSI 2309.D02 CRN 45829 (distance) MUTH 1300 - Songwriting* In-Person: MUTH 1300.001 CRN 20972 MUTH 1300.002 CRN 36934 MUTH 1300.003 CRN 38964

*Creative Arts Core Credit

**Creative Arts Core and Multicultural Credit

Seats are available but going fast. Register now!




















