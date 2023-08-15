TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Part time instructors for TSI College Readiness

College Readiness: TSI is seeking Part-Time Instructors to teach 2 or 3 Literacy sections or 2 or 3 Math sections! 

Minimum qualifications:

  •  Completed 18 graduate level hours in related field.

Part-Time Instructors will:

  • Prepare and deliver lectures to undergraduates on topics as required by the Texas College Career and Readiness standards. 
  • Initiate, facilitate, and moderate classroom discussions and prepare and administer course materials as required by university and departmental guidelines.
  • Maintain student records as required by university and departmental guidelines including, but not limited to, attendance records, grades, and student conduct records.
  • Expresses ideas/information in a complete, clear, concise, organized, and timely manner. Actively listens to others and is open to suggestions.
  • Be dependable.

To apply for Literacy: 34430BR

To apply for Math: 34559BR
Posted:
8/15/2023

Originator:
Shauna Melton

Email:
Shauna.Melton@ttu.edu

Department:
College Readiness


