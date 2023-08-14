INAS 5301 Indigenous & Native American Studies Seminar (3)





Integrates material from multiple disciplines that contribute to Indigenous studies. Intended to orient beginning students to key theories and approaches that are necessary for a holistic understanding of the issues—past and present—that shape the lived experience of indigenous peoples around the world. Course Content Description: Seminar introducing students to many of the topics in the field of Indigenous and Native American Studies.





This seminar is required for the Indigenous & Native American Certificate and Minor. A comprehensive project is required.