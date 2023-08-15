Detailed Description: FCSE 3350-001 (41247) for undergrad students and FCSE 5350-001 (45606) for graduate students has been opened for registration! The course will cover the underlying issues and concerns educators and adult learners face in correctional settings. It will provide an overview of the expectations of prison educators and the role of prisoners involved in adult education and/or training within correctional institutions, jails, and juvenile facilities. Students will better understand how continuing education and training for staff and inmates alike lends to improved performance in the classroom, the workforce, and reentry efforts that reduce recidivism. Contact Dr. Kyle Roberson at kyle.roberson@ttu.edu for more information. Posted:

8/15/2023



Originator:

Ashlee Murden



Email:

ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



Department:

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





