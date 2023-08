Are you a new member of our research community? Or perhaps a seasoned professional looking for a refresher? Join us for a series of hands-on training sessions tailored to ensure a safe research environment. This is located at The Experimental Sciences Building II, Room 406.

Upcoming Sessions:

Lab Safety Training - New Personnel Date: August 16th, 1-4pm Biosafety Training - New Personnel Date: August 17th, 1-4pm Lab Safety Refresher Date: August 21st, 1-3pm Biosafety Refresher Date: August 22nd, 9-11am Safety Refresher for Faculty Date: August 25th, 3-4pm Lab Safety Refresher Date: September 8th, 2-4pm Radiation Refresher Date: September 12th, 10am-12pm Biosafety Refresher Date: September 15th, 2-4pm

Ready to enhance your safety knowledge and practices? Register now! Enroll Here <--Click now!