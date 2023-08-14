

The Health Professions Scholarship with also cover 100% of the cost of Medical, Dental, and 3yrs of Veternary School. A monthly stipend of $2,300 and a 20K signing bonus is also avalible for qualified personnel. The Department of Military Science is looking for health profession students to award scholarships. The minimum requirements are: U.S. citizen, GPA 2.5, pass Army Physical Fitness Test, and medical qualification. The undergraduate scholarship pays for room and board or tuition and fee's, $1,200 book allowance and $420 monthly stipend. The post graduate scholarship pays 100% of the cost to attend school, $20,000 signing bonus and $2,300 monthly stipend.

For more information please contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or george.hampton@ttu.edu. Posted:

