There’s a place for you in Songwriting MUTH 1300, no matter your degree plan, musical preference, or experience level. In this entertaining course taught by a seasoned pro, you’ll learn the nuts and bolts of songwriting, meet fellow music lovers, visit a recording studio, learn from a renowned producer and other pro songwriters, and try your hand at writing that song that’s been kicking around in your head. Monday and Wednesday evening class times available!