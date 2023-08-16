The Bachelor of Arts in Human Resources Development (HRDV) will provide graduates with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to improve workplace learning and performance in individual, group, and organizational contexts. This degree is designed to bridge theory with practice in all areas of HRDV, including training and development, recruitment, and talent acquisition. This major is only offered online.

Students are required to complete all major-related course work (30 credits) and six prescribed electives. Students are also required to complete the Texas core curriculum and graduation requirements of Texas Tech University for a total of 120 semester hours.

For more information, please reach out to University Studies at university.studies@ttu.edu or by calling 806-742-7100.