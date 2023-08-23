|
Course Reserves is here to help you support your students’ learning by providing access to your course materials, both physically and electronically. Learn more about Course Reserves policies, the types of resources that can be placed on Reserve, how to submit Course Reserves requests, and copyright guidelines.
Register for the workshop (face-to-face or in-person option).
8/17/2023
Julie Barnett
julie.barnett@ttu.edu
Library
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/23/2023
Library Instruction Lab 16
