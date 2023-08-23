TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Workshop on supporting teaching & learning with Course Reserves
Course Reserves is here to help you support your students’ learning by providing access to your course materials, both physically and electronically. Learn more about Course Reserves policies, the types of resources that can be placed on Reserve, how to submit Course Reserves requests, and copyright guidelines.

Register for the workshop (face-to-face or in-person option).  

For more information, visit Course Reserves or email libraries.reserve@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/17/2023

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/23/2023

Location:
Library Instruction Lab 16

