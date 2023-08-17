Texas Tech Choirs will hold auditions on August 21st and 22nd in the School of Music Building. If you have sung in a choir at school, church, your community or are interested in joining a choir for the first time, we would love to meet you and hear you sing. Visit the TTU Choir website here, and click on any of the ensembles to find audition information. If you have questions, please reach out to Dr. Alan Zabriskie (Alan.Zabriskie@ttu.edu), Dr. Corey Sullivan (Corey.Sullivan@ttu.edu), or Dr. Brad Light (Brad.N.Light@ttu.edu). We look forward to meeting you! Posted:

