US Family Issues & Social Action is designed to help students critically examine private and public family and related community issues and appropriate social action in a democratic culture.

Citizens who effectively take social action for the well-being of their families and communities have the empowering knowledge, skills, and beliefs to take appropriate action. Such knowledge, skills, and beliefs include:

1) knowledge of the public policy development process;

2) the critical thinking skills to evaluate what they hear, read, and observe;

3) the research skills for locating background and other relevant and reliable information;

4) the writing and oral presentation skills to clearly communicate their concerns, credibly explain and support their positions, and propose feasible solutions for family and related community issues; and

5) the belief that they can make a difference.

Register for FCSE 4325-001 (30947) this Fall to gain these skills! For more information contact Dr. Cindy Miller at cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu.