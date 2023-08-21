The Texas Tech Annual Biological Sciences Symposium (TTABSS) will be held February 9/10th, 2024. The symposium is hosted by the department of Biological Sciences, Tech Association of Biologists, and Tech American Society for Microbiology. Abstract submission(s) will open October 1st, 2023 from undergraduate and graduate students who are completing research that fall under the umbrella of biological sciences. Undergraduate researchers will be asked to complete poster presentations. Graduate researchers in their first year are also welcome to complete a poster presentation. More senior graduate students will be asked to complete an oral presentation. This is a great opportunity to present in-progress or completed research! If you have any questions, please email Austen.rowell@ttu.edu for more information! More information on deadlines and registration will come in future announcements!



