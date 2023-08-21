Fall graduate courses in Heritage and Museum Sciences

Looking for an exciting graduate course and a chance to learn about museum work? The Heritage and Museum Sciences graduate program is offering a great slate of fall courses, open to all graduate students with no prerequisites. All classes are held at the Museum of Texas Tech University or the Lubbock Lake Landmark. Here are some of the fun fall semester courses:

MUSM 5329-001, CRN 38219: Material Culture MUSM 5331-001, CRN 39206: Exhibition Principles HMGT 5331-001, CRN 44639: Digital Heritage

For more information, please contact Sally Shelton at sally.shelton@ttu.edu. Posted:

