The TTU Graduate Writing Center would like to invite any interested graduate students and post-doctoral fellows to submit an application ASAP for our Fall Thesis & Dissertation Boot Camps and Graduate Writing Groups! The applications for both of these special programs close next week, so don't wait until it's too late! Apply now & join the GWC as we support you in your writing and research goals. Essential details about these special programs and application links can be found below, but you can learn more by visiting our new website at grad.writingcenter.ttu.edu

Thesis & Dissertation Boot Camps Thesis and Dissertation Boot Camps are intended to help students progress through the writing stages of the thesis and dissertation process. Boot camp motivates participants by providing space, writing support, structured time, and a sense of community. Participants will learn about the thesis and dissertation process and will develop more effective writing practices. NOTE: Two, separate boot camps run the same week, but at different times. The online camp will feature guest speakers on relevant topics for the first portion of each evening. Participants in the in-person camp will be provided access to the guest speaker sessions, and recordings will be sent out to all boot camp participants at the end of the week.

The application deadline for both camps is Wednesday, September 6 @ 12pm (noon). Click here for the In-Person Boot Camp application. Click here for the Online Boot Camp application.

Graduate Writing Groups Graduate writing groups meet weekly throughout the semester. These three-hour blocks allow participants to not only have dedicated writing time, but they also provide accountability and interdisciplinary community among graduate students and post-doctoral researchers. Click here for the Graduate Writing Groups application. Dates: Week of September 17, 2023 – end of summer sessions Location: Online and In-Person, depending on the group. See application for more details! Application Deadline: Friday, September 8, @ 12pm (noon)

9/1/2023



Jeremy Laughery



JEREMY.LAUGHERY@ttu.edu



English





Academic

