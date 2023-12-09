Undergraduate students are needed to participate in a research study. You have to be at least 18 years in order to participate. You will be asked to review de-identified student profiles and evaluate them. This research should only take 10 minutes to complete. Upon completing the survey, you may enter to win a $15 Amazon gift card. There is a 1 in 20 chance of winning. The drawings will be held in the beginning of October, when the survey is no longer in use. If interested in participating, click the link to the survey below.





https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DRJM8DB





If you have any questions or concerns direct them to Adam Buro at aburo@ttu.edu or Dr. Brandon Wagner at brandon.wagner@ttu.edu.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.