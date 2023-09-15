FACULTY SEARCH COMMITTEE WORKSHOP

Section 2.a.(1) of the recently revised Texas Tech Operating Policy & Procedure 32.16, “Faculty Recruitment Procedure,” requires all faculty search committee members to complete a half-day Faculty Search Committee Workshop hosted by the Office of Faculty Success. To help faculty search committee members comply with this requirement, the OFS has scheduled a Faculty Search Committee Workshop on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 8:20 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. in TLPDC Room 151. A continental breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. - 8:20 a.m.

To register for the Workshop, please go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RW3FYGZ

For more information, please contact:

Paul S. Ruiz, Director

paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

(806) 834-5415