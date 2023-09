Join the College of Arts & Sciences as we welcome Dr. Gabe Sanchez on September 20, 2023 in the Escondido Theater for a presentation from 2-3p. An all-are-welcome reception is scheduled for 1-2pm. Please RSVP at the following link if you plan to attend the welcome reception. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/economic-inequalities-and-implications-on-latino-voting-behaviors-in-2024-tickets-691675428827?aff=oddtdtcreator Posted:

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/20/2023



Escondido Theater



Lectures & Seminars

Academic