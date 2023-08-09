Need meaningful volunteer hours? Join F.R.E.E.!

FREE is looking for new members willing to make a semester long commitment to tutor students in need at LISD. Prior tutoring experience is preferred, but not necessary. The expectation for members is at least 1 hour of tutoring a week; however, the organization as well as the partnering campuses are very understanding of students' schedules. Most of the tutoring is in math, but the subjects may change. FREE Leadership will be cognizant of these changes and make sure the tutors are well equipped. You may request membership on TechConnect, and a leadership member will be in contact with you to answer any questions before the membership is fully confirmed. There is no semester fee. If you have any further questions, please email dayfigue@ttu.edu.

9/8/2023



Dayra Figueroa-Agosto



dayfigue@ttu.edu



N/A





