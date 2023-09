Do you have the Study Abroad Fair on your calendar?

The Study Abroad Fair happens only once per year! Mark your calendar for October 5 and plan to attend. This is your chance to learn all about study abroad, all in one day, and start your international experience on the right foot.

Date: October 5, 2023 Time: 11am-3pm Location: SUB Ballroom

For more information, visit the Study Abroad Fair information webpage

See you at the Fair! Posted:

9/21/2023



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



