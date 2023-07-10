TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Complete Your Service Hours & Have Fun!
Earn some service hours and make a difference by volunteering at Tech Savvy!  Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM conference for middle school girls to explore STEM careers.  We are looking for volunteers to help set up on Friday, October 6 or help in a variety of ways and times on Saturday, October 7, 2023.  For more information and to sign up go to:  https://forms.office.com/r/bWyAYbZumX

Posted:
9/12/2023

Originator:
Allison Eubanks

Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

Department:
STEM Core ORDC

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 10/7/2023

Location:
SUB Ballroom

Categories