Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM conference designed to engage girls in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade, but all middle school students are welcome to register for the event on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Parents are welcome to attend this event, but must register as well. Registration is $20 and includes two STEM workshops of your choice, lunch with keynote speaker, t-shirt, chance to win door prizes, and a fun day of STEM learning. Don't delay! Registration ends September 30! Register here: https://indico.ads.ttu.edu/conferenceDisplay.py?confId=2240 or for more information, check out the Tech Savvy webpage here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/techsavvy/index.php Please email allison.eubanks@ttu.edu with your questions.
|Posted:
9/27/2023
Originator:
Allison Eubanks
Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu
Department:
STEM Core ORDC
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/7/2023
Location:
SUB Ballroom
