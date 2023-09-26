|
The STEM Center for Outreach, Research, and Education (STEM CORE) invites you to celebrate the last 10 years with a birthday party on Tuesday, September 26 from 1:30-4:00 PM in the Dairy Barn! This casual, come-and-go event will include cupcakes, hors d'oeuvres, a look back at the last 10 years and a look ahead at what's to come! Please RSVP for this event here.
|Posted:
9/12/2023
Originator:
Allison Eubanks
Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu
Department:
STEM Core ORDC
Event Information
Time: 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/26/2023
Location:
Dairy Barn
