The STEM Center for Outreach, Research, and Education (STEM CORE) invites you to celebrate the last 10 years with a birthday party on Tuesday, September 26 from 1:30-4:00 PM in the Dairy Barn! This casual, come-and-go event will include cupcakes, hors d'oeuvres, a look back at the last 10 years and a look ahead at what's to come! Please RSVP for this event here. Posted:

9/12/2023



Allison Eubanks



Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



STEM Core ORDC



Time: 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/26/2023



Dairy Barn



