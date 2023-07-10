Earn some service hours and make a difference by volunteering at Tech Savvy! Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM conference for middle schoolers to explore STEM careers. We are looking for volunteers to help set up on Friday, October 6 or help in a variety of ways and times on Saturday, October 7, 2023. For more information and to sign up go to: https://forms.office.com/r/bWyAYbZumX

9/28/2023



Allison Eubanks



Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



STEM Core ORDC



Event Date: 10/7/2023



SUB Ballroom



