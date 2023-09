GET IT! Document Delivery provides resources anytime, anywhere: Request items held at TTU Libraries

If we don’t have it, we’ll get it

We borrow from libraries around the world

The service is fast and free! bit.ly/TTUDocDel Posted:

9/8/2023



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental