Today is the day! Don't miss out on your chance to learn all about study abroad at one large event. The Study Abroad Fair is happening right now in the SUB Ballroom! Come on over to begin your international journey. You'll learn about the available programs including the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain, and TTU Costa Rica, plus scholarships, financial aid, and more. See you at the Fair!
Date: October 5, 2023
Time: 11am-3pm
Location: SUB Ballroom
10/5/2023
Whitney Longnecker
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu
International Affairs
